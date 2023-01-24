ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch boys basketball team lost a shootout with Juniata Valley on Tuesday night 86-83.
West Branch was led by 20 points each from Lukas Colton and Owen Koleno. Zach McGonigal added 17 points, while Isaac Tiracorda and Joel Evans each had 10.
The Warriors dropped to 10-5 overall and 8-2 in the Inter County Conference. West Branch travels to Harmony on Friday.
West Branch—83
Colton 8 1-1 20, Evans 4 2-3 10, Koleno 5 5-5 20, Tiracorda 5 0-2 10, Kolesar 3 0-0 6, Z. McGonigal 6 2-2 17, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 10-13 83.
Juniata Valley—86
Deihl 3 2-2 9, Robinson 7 6-6 20, McFadden 0 0-0 0, Edwards 11 2-4 24, Mattas 9 0-0 20, Beck 0 0-0 0, Musser 4 0-3 8, Rand 2 0-0 5. Totals: 36 10-15 86.
Three-pointers: Colton 3, Koleno 5, Z. McGonigal 3. Deihl, Mattas 2, Rand.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 28 16 21 18—83
Juniata Valley 28 20 18 20—86