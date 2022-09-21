WILLIAMSBURG — The West Branch cross country team swept Williamsburg on Wednesday. The boys earned a 17-38 decision, while the Lady Warriors won 9-12.
Sage Carr won the boys race with an 18:56. He was followed by teammates Noah Ryder (19:13) and Jacob Alexander (20:17) as the Warriors finished 1-2-3.
Lady Warrior Erika Alexander won the girls race, crossing the line in 25:05. Emma Petriskey was second in 25:23.
The boys raised their record to 3-0, while the girls improved to 1-2.
West Branch returns to action Oct. 3, hosting Cambria Heights.
Boys
West Branch 17,
Williamsburg 38
Top 10
1. Sage Carr, WB, 18:56. 2. Noah Ryder, WB, 19:13. 3. Jacob Alexander, WB, 20:17. 4. Jeremiah Ross, W, 20:39. 5. Kevin Hurley, WB, 21:18. 6. Brayden Brown, WB, 22:49. 7. Ethan O, W, 23:06. 8. Levi Hoover, W, 24:28. 9. Ethan Watkin, W, 24:34. 10. Ryland Corl, W, 25:54.
Other West Branch runners: 11. Payton McClosky, 29:22. 12. Drenum Merritt, 30:19. 13. Noah Marcinko, 33:20.
Girls
West Branch 9, Williamsburg 12
Top 10
1. Erika Alexander, WB, 25:05. 2. Emma Petriskey, WB, 25:23. 3. Macy Norris, W, 25:54. 4. Lily Irwin, W, 25:55. 5. Shelby Aurendt, W, 29:26. 6. Skylah Baker, WB, 29:27.