BOALSBURG — The West Branch boys basketball team upended St. Joseph’s Academy 71-62 on Monday night in a non-league contest.
The Warriors were led by 22 points and 11 rebounds from Owen Koleno. Joel Evans added 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Issac Tiracorda netted 12 points and five assists.
West Branch improved to 14-5 overall. The Warriors travel to Curwensville this evening.
The junior varsity game was won by the Wolves in overtime.
West Branch—71
Colton 2 0-0 5, Evans 6 4-4 16, Koleno 9 0-0 22, Tiracorda 6 0-0 12, Kolesar 3 2-3 8, Z. McGonigal 3 0-0 8, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0, N. Emigh 0 0-0 0, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 6-7 71.
St. Joseph’s Academy—62
Wormer 1 1-3 3, Eby 5 0-0 14, Warner 0 2-2 2, Yartz 4 1-2 10, Gigante 2 0-0 4, Lower 6 4-4 21, Utery 0 0-0 0, Peters 4 0-0 8. Totals: 22 11-18 62.
Three-pointers: Koleno 4, Colton, Z. McGonigal 2. Eby 4, Yartz, Lower 5.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 20 19 16 16—71
St. Joseph’s 17 23 10 12—62