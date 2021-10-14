ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team improved to 26-0 with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-10 victory over Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors were led by Brooklyn Myers, who had 25 assists, eight service points and three aces.
Abby Gallaher added 12 service points with two aces and six kills, while Katrina Cowder had 11 kills and five blocks.
Marley Croyle led the team in digs with 12. Hayley Wooster netted eight service points and two aces.
Kamryn MacTavish netted seven digs, while Shianna Hoover had four.
West Branch returns to action on Tuesday at Bellwood-Antis.
Mo Valley dropped to 3-10. The Damsels host Clearfield on Saturday.