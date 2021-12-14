HOUTZDALE — The West Branch girls basketball team got 13 points from Jenna Mertz in a 32-16 victory over Moshannon Valley on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors’ Katrina Cowder scored eight points, while Erin Godin had six.
Moshannon Valley was led by Riley Wharton’s nine points. Madison McCoy added five.
The Damsels (1-2) host Curwensville on Friday.
West Branch (1-0) hosts Harmony on Wednesday.
There was no junior varsity game.
West Branch—32
Mertz 6 1-2 13, Betts 0 0-0 0, Godin 2 0-0 6, Cowder 4 0-2 8, Parks 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 1 1-2 3, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Glover 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-6 30.
Moshannon Valley—16
McClelland 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Demko 0 0-0 0, Wharton 4 1-2 9, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Martin 0 0-0 0, McCoy 2 0-0 5, Mihalko 0 0-2 0, Clarkson 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-3 16.
Three-pointers: Godin 2. McCoy.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 11 10 4 5—32
Mo Valley 7 0 6 3—16