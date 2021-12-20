ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch boys basketball team defeated Juniata Valley 57-53 on Monday night.
Isaac Tiracorda led the Warriors with 19 points, while Joel Evans added 10.
Zach McGonigal added nine, while Zack Tiracorda had eight.
West Branch improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Inter County Conference. The Warriors host Clearfield on Wednesday.
There was no junior varsity game.
West Branch—57
I. Tiracorda 9 1-2 19, Z. Tiracorda 4 0-0 8, Croyle 1 0-0 2, Evans 5 1-2 10, Kolesar 1 1-2 3, Koleno 2 0-0 5, McGonigal 3 0-0 9. Totals: 25 3-6 57.
Juniata Valley—53
Diehl 4 0-2 9, Robinson 4 3-4 11, Mattas 1 0-0 3, McFadden 2 2-4 6, Edwards 7 3-5 17, Beck 3 0-0 7. Totals: 21 8-15 53.
Three-pointers: McGonigal 3, Koleno. Diehl, Mattas, Beck.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 10 17 18 13—57
Juniata Valley 14 9 7 23—53