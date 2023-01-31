FLINTON — The West Branch boys basketball team clinched a share of the Moshannon Valley League title by downing Glendale 83-56 on Tuesday night.
The Warriors finished the MVL slate 5-1, as did Harmony, with the two teams losing to each other, so they will be crowned as co-champs.
Joel Evans and Owen Koleno led West Branch with 15 points each. Lukas Colton added 13 points, while Isaac Tiracorda netted 12.
Zach McGonigal rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Warriors with 10.
The Vikings, which were without starters Connor Potutschnig and Tannor Holes, were led by Mason Peterson’s 25 points. He had five three-pointers.
Landen McGarvey added nine.
Glendale dropped to 3-13 overall, 2-9 in the Inter County Conference and 2-4 in the MVL. The Vikings host Northern Bedford this evening.
West Branch improved to 12-5 overall, 9-2 in the ICC and 5-1 in the MVL. The Warriors host Bellwood-Antis on Friday.
There was no junior varsity game.
West Branch—83
Colton 5 0-0 13, Evans 6 3-4 15, Koleno 6 2-2 15, Tiracorda 6 0-0 12, Kolesar 2 2-4 6, Z. McGonigal 4 0-0 10, D. McGonigal 2 1-1 6, N. Emigh 0 0-0 0, E. Emigh 2 0-0 6, Liptak 0 0-0 0, Kolp 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 8-11 83.
Glendale—56
Cree 2 0-0 4, McGarvey 4 1-2 9, Peterson 10 0-0 25, Kitko 1 3-4 5, Miller 1 0-0 2, Mooney 2 1-4 5, Gallaher 0 1-2 1, Frowner 1 0-0 3, Dreibelbis 0 0-0 0, Knotts 1 0-0 2.
Three-pointers: Colton 3, Koleno, Z. McGonigal 2, D. McGonigal, E. Emigh 2. Peterson 5, Frowner.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 22 18 21 22—83
Glendale 9 13 13 21—56