ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team took care of visiting Glendale Thursday evening, sweeping the Lady Vikings 25-18, 25-13 and 25-9.
Abby Gallaher led the Lady Warriors at the line with 13 service points and three aces, while Meghan Cantolina and Marley Croyle each had eight service points and two aces. Cantolina also had five kills.
Katrina Cowder recorded 10 kills and four blocks, while Brooklyn Myers notched 20 assists. Kamryn MacTavish added six digs.
West Branch improved to 4-0, while Glendale slipped to 3-2.
Both teams are back in action Saturday at the Warrior Blast tourney.