CLAYSBURG — The West Branch volleyball team upended Claysburg-Kimmel 25-13, 23-25, 25-11 and 25-8 on Tuesday night in an Inter-County Conference matchup.
Kyla Kephart led the Lady Warriors with 20 assists, 15 service points and six aces.
Katrina Cowder had 20 kills, while Bella Koleno added eight.
Brooklyn Myers netted 15 assists, while Allie Shingledecker served up 11 points.
Shianna Hoover added six digs.
West Branch improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the ICC.
The Lady Warriors host Juniata Valley on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Warriors won in three sets.