ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team blasted six extra base hits in a 15-0 drubbing of Bellwood-Antis on Thursday in four innings.
Mallory Graham had a double and a triple and knocked in three runs. Layla Thompson added two doubles and had two RBIs.
Brooke Bainey and Makena Moore each had a double. Jayley Coval plated two runs.
Kamryn MacTavish threw three innings, allowing just one hit and two walks, to earn the win.
West Branch improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Warriors travel to Bishop Guilfoyle today.
Bellwood-Antis—0
Martin 2000, McKee 1000, Quick 2010, Am. Snyder 1010, Waite 1000, Kyle 1000, As. Snyder 2010, Garman 1000, Focht 1000, Bardell 2000. Totals: 14-0-3-0.
West Branch—15
Bainey 3111, Coval 4212, Gable 1200, Moore 2121, MacTavish 1101, Ca. Wesesky 1000, Thompson 3222, Graham 3223, Betts 2200, Butler 3210. Totals: 23-15-9-10.
Score by Innings
Bellwood-Antis 000 0— 0 3 7
West Branch 602 7—15 9 0
Errors—Martin, Quick, Am. Snyder, As. Snyder, Focht 3. 2B—Bainey, Graham, Moore, Thompson 2. 3B—Graham. HBP—Am. Snyder. Betts, MacTavish, Thompson. SB—Coval. CS—Garman. PO—Gable.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: As. Snyder—3 IP, 9 H, 15 R, 8 ER, 7 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: MacTavish—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Ca. Wesesky—1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—MacTavish. LP—As. Snyder.