WINGATE — The West Branch volleyball team toppled Bald Eagle Area in five sets on Monday night, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 26-28 and 15-13.
Katrina Cowder led West Branch 22 kills, 13 service points with three aces and five blocks.
Marley Croyle netted 16 kills, 10 digs, 10 service points and three aces.
Makiya Mack added 10 kills, while Brooklyn Myers tallied 50 assists.
Shianna Hoover had 12 digs, while Allie Shingledecker added 10 and Kyla Kephart eight digs.
The Lady Warriors improved to 22-2 overall on the season. West Branch travels to Juniata Valley tonight.
In junior varsity action, Bald Eagle Area won in two sets.