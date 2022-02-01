WILLIAMSBURG — The West Branch boys basketball team fell to Williamsburg on Tuesday night 67-49.
The Warriors had 17 steals in the game.
West Branch was led by Owen Koleno’s 11 points. Isaac Tiracorda netted 10.
Kyle Kolesar had 11 rebounds.
West Branch fell to 8-9 overall and 8-3 in the Inter County Conference. The Warriors host Glendale on Friday.
In junior varsity action, the Warriors won 52-43. Lukas Colton had 15 to lead West Branch, while Zach McGonigal had 10.
West Branch—49
I. Tiracorda 3 3-7 10, Z. Tiracorda 4 0-0 9, Croyle 1 0-0 3, Evans 0 1-4 1, Kolesar 2 2-2 6, Koleno 4 0-0 11, McGonigal 1 0-0 3, Colton 0 0-0 0, Carr 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 6-13 49.
Williamsburg—67
Kagarise 2 2-2 6, Palmer 8 9-13 27, Brantner 3 0-0 8, Brumbaugh 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 1-2 1, Gorsuch 1 5-6 7, Royer 6 0-0 16, Woodruff 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 17-23 67.
Three-pointers: I. Tiracorda, Z. Tiracorda, Croyle, Koleno 3, McGonigal, Carr 2. Palmer 2, Brantner 2, Royer 4.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 12 10 11 16—49
Williamsburg 17 14 15 21—67