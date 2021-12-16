MOUNT UNION — The West Branch boys basketball fell to Mount Union 56-47 on Thursday.
Isaac Tiracorda led the Warriors with 12 points, while Jackson Croyle and Joel Evans had 10 points each.
“The boys battled and showed a lot of maturity, especially as a young team,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “I am proud of the effort.”
West Branch (1-1 overall, 1-1 ICC) returns to action tonight at Harmony.
In the junior varsity game, West Branch won 36-34. Zack McGonigal had 19 points to lead WB.
West Branch—47
I. Tiracorda 5 1-2 12, Z. Tiracorda 0 2-2 2, Croyle 4 0-0 10, Evans 5 0-1 10, Kolesar 1 0-1 2, Koleno 3 0-0 6, McGonigal 2 0-0 5. Totals: 20 3-6 47.
Mount Union—56
Danish 4 0-0 10, Cuff 3 2-2 8, Brumbaugh 4 4-6 12, Wilson 3 4-6 12, Delo 1 4-4 6, Barksdale 3 1-2 8. Totals: 18 15-20 56.
Three-pointers: I. Tiracorda, Croyle 2, McGonigal. Danish, Wilson, Barksdale.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 11 13 13 10—47
Mount Union 13 19 14 10—56