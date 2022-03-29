MOUNT UNION — Despite pounding out 13 hits, the West Branch softball team fell to host Mount Union 10-5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Greysyn Gable paced the Lady Warriors with three hits. Brooke Bainey, Madison Nelson and Mallory Graham all added two hits. Gable, Graham and Nelson all had doubles.
Madi Butler also had a double, while Kamryn MacTavish legged out a triple.
Nelson collected a pair of RBIs, while Butler, Gable and Makena Moore each knocked in a run.
West Branch—3
Cantolina cf 4010, Bainey 3b-ss 4120, MacTavish ss-p 4010, Gable c-3b 4131, Moore 1b 2111, Graham lf 3120, Nelson p 3022, McGonigal cr 0100, Royer c 0000, Betts rf 3000, Butler 2b 3011. Totals: 30-5-13-5.
Mount Union—10
Smith cf 3010, Gardner 2b 4100, Crisswell c 4231, Williams ss 4110, Yocum 3b 3211, Brodbeck p 4100, Trego rf 3113, Cramer lf 3100, O’Leary dp 3110, Dimoff 1b (flex) 0000, Sheeder 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 31-10-8-5.
Score by Innings
West Branch 221 000 0—5 13 7
Mount Union 060 031 x—10 8 2
.LOB—West Branch 6, Mount Union 5. 2B—Butler, Gable, Graham. Crisswell 2, Yocum. 3B—MacTavish. HR—Sheeder. SAC—Smith. SB—Gardner, Smith 2.
Pitching
West Branch: Nelson—5 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. MacTavish—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Mount Union: Brodbeck—7 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 1 BB.
WP—Brodbeck. LP—Nelson (0-2).