ALEXANDRIA — West Branch fell to Juniata Valley 48-30 on Friday night in girls basketball action.
Jenna Mertz finished the night with 15 to lead the Lady Warriors. Katrina Cowder added eight.
West Branch dropped to 3-1 on the season. The Lady Warriors hosts Williamsburg on Tuesday.
West Branch—30
Mertz 7 0-2 15, Cowder 3 2-4 8, Godin 2 0-0 5, Guglielmi 1 0-0 2, Parks 0 0-0 0, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 0 0-0 0, Prestash 0 0-0 0, Koleno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-6 30.
Juniata Valley—48
K. Coffman 0 2-2 2, Moskel 3 0-0 8, Hopsicker 4 0-0 9, Russell 0 2-6 2, Stewart 1 1-2 3, Hartman 7 0-0 14, G. Coffman 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, Taylor 4 0-0 10. Totals: 19 5-10 48.
Three-pointers: Mertz, Godin. Moskel 2, Hopsicker, Taylor 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 8 4 14 4—30
Juniata Valley 13 13 6 12—48