HUNTINGDON — The West Branch wrestling team participated in the District 6 Class AA Dual Tournament on Tuesday at Huntingdon High School, falling to Bellefonte 33-30.
The Warriors were seeded 10th coming into the dual against the seventh-ranked Raiders.
The match was a back and forth affair, coming down to the final bouts.
Bellefonte led 30-24 after a fall at 189. The Raiders picked up a 4-1 decision at 215 to seal it.
West Branch closed out the match with a fall at 285, as Scott Smeal decked his opponent in 46 seconds.
The Warriors also got falls from Landon Bainey at 114, Jake Mann at 133, Aaron Myers at 160 and Logan Folmar at 172.
Bellefonte went on to wrestle second-ranked Huntingdon for the right to wrestle in the D6 Class AA semifinals on Saturday.
West Branch dropped to 11-6 on the season. The Warriors host Penns Valley on Feb. 9
Bellefonte 33, West Branch 30
107—Wyatt Long, B, dec. Bryce English, WB, 9-3. (3-0).
114—Landon Bainey, WB, pinned Cameron Garcia, B, 3:05. (3-6).
121—Ezra Swisher, B, maj. dec. Drake Taylor, WB, 11-0. (7-6).
127—Jackson Long, B, dec. Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 7-0. (10-6).
133—Jake Mann, WB, pinned Gavin DuFour, B, 5:04. (10-12).
139—Noah Weaver, B, dec. Hunter Schnarrs, WB, 5-0. (13-12).
145—Gage Long, B, pinned Reed Yingling, WB, 1:25. (19-12).
152—Max Murry, B, tech. fall Nick Parks, WB, 17-0. (24-12).
160—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Jack McHail, B, :55. (24-18).
172—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Grady Garrison, B, 1:03. (24-24).
189—Addison Shawley, B, pinned Tyler Biggans, WB, 1:41. (30-24).
215—Nash Irwin, B, dec. Tyler Wilson, WB, 4-1. (33-24).
285—Scott Smeal, WB, pinned Kaleb Fraisher, B, :46. (33-30).