MOUNT UNION — The West Branch boys basketball team upended Mount Union 49-42 on Tuesday night.
The Warriors were led by Owen Koleno’s 18 points. Zack Tiracorda added nine.
Sage Carr had 12 rebounds, while Joel Evans had 10.
West Branch improved to 7-8 overall and 7-2 in the ICC. The Warriors host Juniata Valley on Thursday.
The junior varsity game was won by West Branch. Lukas Colton had 11 points to lead the Warriors.
West Branch—49
I. Tiracorda 3 2-4 8, Z. Tiracorda 3 2-3 9, Croyle 1 1-1 3, Evans 3 0-0 6, Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Koleno 6 0-0 18, Carr 0 3-6 3. Totals: 17 8-14 49.
Mount Union—42
Danish 2 0-0 5, Cuff 1 0-0 2, Brumbaugh 6 0-0 15, Wilson 3 3-6 9, Delo 2 2-2 8, Barksdale 0 0-0 0, Knable 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 5-8 42.
Three-pointers: Koleno 8, Z. Tiracorda 1. Danish, Brumbaugh 3, Delo 2, Knable.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 7 10 10 19—49
Mount Union 13 6 9 14—42