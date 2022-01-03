ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team was without starter Kyle Kolesar on Monday night as Williamsburg came to town.
The loss of Kolesar and two other starters in foul trouble hurt the Warriors, who fell 61-51.
Isaac Tiracorda and Zack Tiracorda each scored 17 points to lead West Branch.
Williamsburg’s Lambert Palmer led all scorers with 19 points.
The Warriors dropped to 2-6 overall and 2-2 in the Inter-County Conference.West Branch
The junior varsity game was won by the Warriors.
Williamsburg—61
Kagarise 4 1-2 10, James 0 0-0 0, Palmer 5 9-18 19, Brantner 4 0-0 8, Lynch 4 0-0 8, Gorsuch 4 2-3 12, Royer 0 0-0 0, Woodruff 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 12-23 61.
West Branch—51
I. Tiracorda 8 0-1 17, Z. Tiracorda 7 1-1 17, Croyle 2 1-2 5, Evans 1 1-2 3, Koleno 3 0-0 7, Colton 0 0-0 0, Vargas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 3-6 51.
Three-pointers: Kagarise, Gorsuch 2. I. Tiracorda, Z. Tiracorda 2, Koleno.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 12 13 21 15—61
West Branch 13 8 20 10—51