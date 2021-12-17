WESTOVER — Harmony had four players in double figures on Friday in a 63-59 victory over rival West Branch on Friday night.
The game was tied at the end of the first, second and third quarters, with the Owls finding a 14-10 edge in the final frame.
Harmony’s Cohlton Fry led all scorers with 17 points on the night. Curtis Boring added 16 points, while Anthony Maseto netted 15. Jack Bracken rounded out the scorers in double digits with a 12-point night.
West Branch’s Isaac Tiracorda had 16 points and five assists to lead the visitors, while Kyle Kolesar pulled down 17 rebounds and had 12 points. Jackson Croyle added 12 points and nine rebounds.
“That was the best MVL game I’ve ever been apart of as a coach,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “It was an incredible game. No one had a lead more than six points and it had a playoff atmosphere feel.
“It was an exciting game but we were just on the losing end of it. I am proud of the way we are playing.”
West Branch fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Warriors travel to Juniata Valley on Monday.
Harmony improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the MVL. The Owls host Purchase Line on Wednesday.
West Branch—59
I. Tiracorda 6 3-4 16, Z. Tiracorda 3 2-6 8, Croyle 4 1-3 10, Evans 1 3-5 5, Kolesar 4 4-7 12, Koleno 2 2-2 8, McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 15-27 59.
Harmony—63
Fry 6 4-8 17, Maseto 6 3-4 15, Bracken 5 2-4 12, Boring 3 7-8 16, Tarnow 0 1-2 1, Rowles 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 17-26 62.
Three-pointers: I. Tiracorda, Croyle, Koleno 2. Fry, Boring 3.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 18 15 16 10—59
Harmony 18 15 16 14—63