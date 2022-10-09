BELLWOOD — The West Branch boys cross country team swept a tri-meet at Bellwood-Antis Thurday, topping the hosts 17-38 and Juniata Valley 15-40.
Sage Carr (18:44), Noah Ryder (18:46) and Jacob Alexander (19:41) crossed the finish line 1-2-3 to lead the Warriors to victory. Brayden Brown was sixth with a time of 20:23.
The Lady Warriors lost both their matchups, falling to Juniata Valley 16-45 and Bellwood-Antis 23-37.
Erika Alexander paced the Lady Warriors with a sixth-place finish in 24:18. Emma Petriskey (25:05) was ninth.
West Branch is back in action Wednesday at Mount Union.
Boys
West Branch 17, Bellwood-Antis 38
West Branch 15, Juniata Valley 40
Top 10
1. Sage Carr, WB, 18:44. 2. Noah Ryder, WB, 18:46. 3. Jacob Alexander, WB, 19:41. 4. Damon Mills, BA, 19:49. 5. Kevin Hurley, WB, 20:13. 6. Braden Brown, WB, 20:23. 7. Corry Shanafelt, BA, 20:38. 8. Carter Rettig, BA, 21:19. 9. Daniel Reilly, BA, 21:22. 10. Martin Fatzinger, BA, 22:06.
Other West Branch runners: Payton McClosky, 25:58. Noah Marcinko, 30:38.
Girls
Bellwood-Antis 23, West Branch 37
Juniata Valley 16, West Branch 45
Top 10
1. Lexi Lovrich, BA, 20:26. 2. Madison Sneath, JV, 22:47. 3. Katie Dyreson, JV, 23:47. 4. Izzy Anderson, JV, 24:05. 5. Ella McCrum, JV, 24:07. 6. Erika Alexander, WB, 24:18. 7. Maddie Hopsider, JV, 24:53. 8. Emma Petriskey, WB, 25:05. 9. Rone Wolf, BA, 25:13. 10. Eve McCrum, JV, 25:47.
Other West Branch runners: Skylah Baker, 31:39.