ALLPORT — With five letterwinners back, the West Branch cross country team looks to have a solid core returning, but just on the boys’ side.
The girls have just one letterwinner in Erika Alexander, while the boys return Jacob Alexander, Sage Carr, Kevin Hurley and Noah Ryder.
“I’m expecting my letterwinners to just know their jobs and put in the work to put themselves into positions to earn a personal record at any event,” said Warriors head coach Josh Carr.
Carr has just three girls total on the roster this season, meaning the Lady Warriors won’t be scoring as a team in events. But Carr is happy with how Alexander is leading the underclassmen.
“She is a great role model by putting in the extra work over the summer,” Carr said.
While the Warriors bring back several runners on the boys squad, Sage Carr has consistently been the Warriors best runner.
However, Coach Carr said he has seen some of the runners start to catch up.
“Noah Ryder will hopefully be close behind Sage or possibly beat him a few times,” he said.
The group spent a lot of time in the weight room and are hoping to stay injury-free this season.
Coach Carr said the team is now working on the course, trying to bring down their marks.
“In our practices now we are working on speed,” he said. “Everyone is racing the clock and getting those times down.”
Coach Carr said he believes the boys have a shot at the Inter-County Conference title. He’s looking at the girls being able to win indivdually in a few races.
Carr is being assisted by his wife, Tabytha and Dave Catanzaro.
Roster
Seniors
Erika Alexander, Noah Ryder, John Stavola.
Juniors
Jacob Alexander, Brayden Brown, Sage Carr, Kevin Hurley.
Sophomores
Skylah Baker, Noah Marcinko.
Freshmen
Emma Petriskey.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
3—at Big Valley Invitational, 9 a.m. 7—Philipsburg-Osceola. 14—vs Northern Bedford and Southern Fulton. 17—Altoona Mountain Lion Invite, TBA. 21—Williamsburg.
October
3—Cambria Heights. 6—vs Bellwood and Juniata Valley. 12—vs Moshannon Valley and Mount Union.
Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless noted.