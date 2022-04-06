WARFORDSBURG — The West Branch track and field team competed in a quad meet with Mount Union and Tussey Mountain Tuesday at Southern Fulton High School.
The boys team finished third in the meet, while the girls were second.
Erika Alexander and Marley Croyle led the Lady Warriors with a pair of individual wins. Alexander took the 1600 run and 3200 run and grabbed a third in the 300 hurdles, while Croyle placed first in the javelin and triple jump and added a second in the high jump.
Sarah Sabol also won the 800 run.
Ciara Condon (800 run) and Katrina Cowder (discus) picked up second-place finishes, while Abby Diviney was third in the 200 dash and Vesta Brickley was third in both the discus and shot put.
For the boys, Isaiah Bloom (high jump) Sage Carr (400) and John Stavola (800) all won an event. Carr added a second in the 800.
The Warriors also won both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Carr, Stavola and Noah Ryder raced in both relays. Joel Evans was also on the 400, while Jacob Alexander joined the 800.
Shae Bainey was third in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Alexander (3200 run) and Robert Walker (triple jump) each notched third-place finishes as well.
West Branch is scheduled to run in a tri meet with Fannett Metal today at Northern Bedford.
Boys
3200 meter relay: 1. West Branch, 9:44. 110 meter hurdles: 1. Spennati, MU, 18.6. 2. Bainey, WB. 3. Dimoff, MU. 100 meter dash: 1. Gillis, TM, 11.4. 2. Reck, MU. 3. Steel, MU. 1600 meter run: 1. Trice, MU, 5:28.2. 2. Ryder, WB. 3. McNemor, TM. 400 meter dash: 1. Carr, WB, 54.9. 2. Golden, SF. 3. Coffman, TM. 400 meter relay: 1. Tussey Mountain, 46.4. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Weist, TM, 45.5. 2. Bainey, WB. 3. Trice, MU. 800 meter run: 1. Stavola, WB, 2:23.2. Carr, WB. 3. Golden, SF. 200 meter dash: 1. Coffman, TM, 24.5. 2. Reck, MU. 3. Steel, MU. 3200 meter run: 1. Beatty, MU, 12:18.2. 2. Alexander, WB. 3. Boyd, MU. 1600 meter relay: 1. West Branch, 3:58.3. Pole vault: 1. Spennati, MU, 11-0. 2. Husick, TM. 3. Rose, MU. High jump: 1. Bloom, WB, 5-4.2. Gillis, TM. 3. Dimoff, MU. Long jump: 1. Reck, MU, 18-4. 2. Dontas, MU. 3. Gillis, TM. Triple jump: 1. Ballard, TM, 34-10.5. 2. Walker, WB. 3. Clark, MU. Shot put: 1. Kyle, MU, 50-7.5. 2. Ritchey, TM. 3. Yochum, TM. 3. . Discus: 1. Kyle, MU, 154-7.5. 2. Sosak, TM. 3. Yochum, TM. Javelin: 1. Kyle, MU, 139-9. 2. Weist, TM. 3. Sosak, TM.
Girls
3200 meter relay: 1. Tussey Mountain, 14:21. 110 meter hurdles: 1. Skopie, MU, 17.6. 2. Foor, TM. 3. Schiffel, TM. 100 meter dash: 1. Ashkettle, SF, 14.2. 2. Sumner, TM. 3. Santamaria, TM. 1600 meter run: 1. Alexander, WB, 7:04.2. 2. Singer, TM. 3. Kendall, TM. 400 meter dash: 1. Ashkettle, SF, 1:09.7. 2. Santamaria, TM. 3. Sabol, WB. 400 meter relay: 1. Tussey Mountain, 57.8. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Skopie, MU, 54.7. 2. Sumner, TM. 3. Alexander, WB. 800 meter run: 1. Sabol, WB, 3:36.7. 2. Condon, WB. 3. Kendall, TM. 200 meter dash: 1. Ashkettle, SF, 29.1. 2. Skopie, MU. 3. Diviney, WB. 3200 meter run: 1. Alexander, WB, 15:44.6. 1600 meter relay: 1. Tussey Mountain, 5:26.6. Pole vault: 1. Horton, TM, 8-0. 2. Sumner, TM. High jump: 1. Horton, TM, 4-6. Croyle, WB. Long jump: 1. Foor, TM, 13-1. 2. Horton, TM. 3. Aurand, MU. Triple jump: 1. Croyle, WB, 27-7. Shot put: 1. Sexton, SF, 30-3.5. 2. Lemin, TM. 3. Brickley, WB. Discus: 1. Sexton, SF, 79-0. 2. Cowder, WB. 3. Brickley, WB. Javelin: 1. Croyle, WB, 96-8.5. 2. Cromwell, TM. 3. Baker, TM.