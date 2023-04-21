ALEXANDRIA—The West Branch track and field team competed in a tri-meet at Juniata Valley on Thursday.
The boys defeated the hosts 91-49 and fell to Everett 86.5-54-5.
The Lady Warriors were defeated by both Juniata Valley (96.5-49.5) and Everett (73-61).
The West Branch boys team of Jake Alexander, John Stavola, Sage Carr and Noah Ryder won the 4x800 relay.
Carr (400 dash), Ryder (1600 run) and Stavola (800 run) also won individual events.
Kevin Hurley also picked up a victory in the 3200 run.
On the girls side, Emmie Parks took the 100 hurdles, Marley Croyle won the javelin and Destiny Koppenhaver placed first in the discus.
The boys improved to 7-4, while the girls team fell to 4-7.
West Branch is back in action Monday at Bald Eagle Area.