ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch track and field teams competed at the Juniata Valley Invitational on Wednesday afternoon.
The Warriors had a successful day, winning two relays and two individual events.
The 3200-meter relay team of Noah Ryder, Jacob Alexander, John Stavola and Braden Brown won with a time of 9:10.
The 1600-meter relay of Ryder, Stavola, Brown and Joel Evans also took top honors with a time of 3:40.3.
Stavola was also a winner in the 800-meter run, crossing the line in 2:16.5.
Sage Carr placed first in the 400-meter dash in a time of 52.5.
The Warriors were third in the team standings.
The Lady Warriors had no winners on the day.
They finished third out of four teams at the event.
Southern Huntingdon won both the boys and girls team standings.