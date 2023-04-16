LOYSBURG — The West Branch track and field team participated in a tri-meet with Fannett-Metal at Northern Bedford on Thursday afternoon.
The Warriors won both, defeating the Panthers 70-60 and the Tigers 105-35.
Sage Carr was a double winner for WB, taking first in the 400-meter dash (53.6) and the 200-meter dash (24.2).
Carr was also a member of the Warriors’ two winning relays.
West Branch’s quartet of Jacob Alexander, John Stavola, Carr and Noah Ryder were first in the 3200-meter relay in a time of 9:49.8.
The 1600-meter relay of Carr, Stavola, Joel Evans and Ryder crossed the line first in a time of 3:42.1.
Ryder was first in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:08, while Alexander was tops in the 300 hurdles (49.1).
Stavola was a winner in the 800-meter run (2:09.9), while Isaiah Bloom was tops in the 110-meter hurdles (19.3).
Azadio Vargas placed first in the shot put with a throw of 36-2 1/2.
The Lady Warriors downed the Lady Tigers 92-41, but fell to the host Lady Panthers 116-33.
Marley Croyle won the javelin (106-4) and the pole vault (6-6).
Emmie Parks was first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.8.
The Lady Warriors fell to 4-5 overall, while the Warriors improved to 6-3.
West Branch returns to action on Thursday at Juniata Valley with Everett.