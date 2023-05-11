FLINTON — West Branch rallied from a 4-1 deficit after five innings to down host Glendale 7-4 on Thursday afternoon.
The Warriors scored four runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to earn their 11th win of the season.
Luke Liptak picked up a Progressland-leading seventh win.
He threw six innings, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits and one walk. Liptak struck out nine.
Tyler Wilson pitched the final inning to earn his first save of the year.
Zach McGonigal knocked home two runs in the sixth inning to break the tie and give the Warriors their first lead of the day.
Wilson had three RBIs and two hits, while Logan Folmar added two hits and an RBI.
Glendale’s Troy Misiura took the loss, despite striking out 14 batters. He allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings of work.
Misiura also had a home run, while Bryson Davis and Logan Ruffaner each had doubles.
West Branch improved to 12-4 overall, 9-4 in the Inter County Conference and 5-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Warriors host St. Joseph’s today.
Glendale dropped to 5-11 overall, 4-9 in the ICC and 2-4 in the MVL. The Vikings host Moshannon Valley on Monday.
West Branch—7
Tiracorda c 3000, C. Kephart cf 4000, Colton ss 3310, Folmar 1b 3221, Wilson 3b-p 4023, D. McGonigal cr 0000, Lu. Liptak p-3b 4010, B. Rothrock lf 3000, Eirich rf 3111, Z. McGonigal 2b 3022. Totals: 30-7-9-7.
Glendale—4
Davis cf 4210, Misiura p-ss 3211, Peterson 1b 4010, Spangle 3b 3011, Holes ss-2b 3000, Sutton rf 3010, Ruffaner 2b-rf 3010, Potutschnig c 3010, Lukehart lf 3000. Totals: 29-4-7-2.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 104 2—7 9 3
Glendale 101 020 0—4 7 0
Errors—Colton, Lu. Liptak, B. Rothrock. 2B—Davis, Ruffaner. HR—Misiura. SB—Colton, Tiracorda. Spangle. CS—Z. McGonigal. HBP—Folmar.
Pitching
West Branch: Lu. Liptak—7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO. Wilson—1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Glendale: Misiura—6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO. McGarvey—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Lu. Liptak (7-2). LP—T. Misiura (2-3). S—Wilson (1).