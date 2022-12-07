WINGATE — The West Branch boys basketball team struggled out of the gate with Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday night in a 52-34 loss.
Joel Evans was the lone Warrior in double digits with 14. Isaac Tiracorda added nine.
West Branch dropped to 0-1 overall. The Warriors host Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday.
West Branch—34
Colton 0 0-0 0, Evans 7 0-2 14, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 3 2-9 9, Kolesar 1 3-5 5, Z. McGonigal 2 0-0 6, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-16 34.
Bald Eagle Area—52
Kah. Burns 2 2-5 7, Thompson 3 0-0 9, Sharp 1 1-2 3, Watkins 4 0-0 8, Angellotti 3 2-2 8, Serb 4 0-0 11, Greene 1 0-0 2, Regel 0 0-0 0, Jodon 0 4-4 4. Totals: 18 9-13 52.
Three-pointers; Z. McGonigal 2, Tiracorda. Thompson 3, Serb 3, Kah. Burns.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 6 13 7 8—34
Bald Eagle Area 14 6 20 12—52