PHILIPSBURG — The West Branch boys basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t catch up, losing to Bald Eagle Area 51-46 in the Philipsburg-Osceola ICC/Mountain League Challenge Tournament on Wednesday.
Owen Koleno and Joel Evans each had 10 to pace the Warriors, who were outscored 24-8 to start the game.
The Warriors outsored the Eagles in the final three quarters, but couldn’t make up the deficit.
For his efforts Evans was named to the all-tournament team, as was BEA’s Blaze Angellotti and Alex Gavlock.
West Branch dropped to 2-4 overall. The Warriors host Williamsburg on Monday.
West Branch—46
I. Tiracorda 4 1-4 9, Z. Tiracorda 3 3-6 9, Croyle 1 0-0 3, Evans 4 2-2 10, Kolesar 1 1-2 3, O. Koleno 4 0-0 10, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Eirich 0 0-0 0, Vargas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 7-14 46.
Bald Eagle Area—51
Burns 2 0-3 5, Thompson 1 1-1 3, Gavlock 2 2-4 7, Watkins 4 1-2 9, Angellotti 4 3-5 11, E. Koleno 0 0-0 0, Serb 5 0-0 15, Jodon 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 8-17 51.
Three-pointers: Croyle, O. Koleno 2. Burns, Gavlock, Serb 5.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 8 14 9 15—46
Bald Eagle Area 24 12 6 9—51