WARFORDSBURG — The West Branch boys cross country team defeated host Southern Fulton 27-30 on Wednesday.
The Warriors’ Sage Carr won the meet, beating Southern Fulton’s Teagan Ritz to the line by hunderths of a second. Both runners had an 18:46.
West Branch’s Noah Ryder was third in a time of 18:59, while teammates Kevin Hurley and Braden Brown finished fifth and sixth.
Just one Lady Warrior took part in the race, as Skylah Baker finished fifth in 32:13.
The Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season.
West Branch returns to action on Saturday at the Altoona Mountain Lion Invite.
BOYS
West Branch 27, Southern Fulton 30
1. Sage Carr, WB, 18:46. 2. Teagan Ritz, SF, 18:46+. 3. Noah Ryder, WB, 18:59. 4. Kasey Fitz, SF, 19:43. 5. Kevin Hurley, WB, 20:50. 6. Braden Brown, WB, 22:26. 7. Silas Dion, SF, 22:48. 8. Ben Morgan, SF, 24:42. 9. Josh Morgan, SF, 26:20. 10. Isaiah Mellott, SF, 28:00.
Other WB runners
12. Payton McClosky, 31:44. 13. Noah Marcinko, 32:23.
GIRLS
1. Sam Ashkettle, SF, 25:28. 2. Elaina Brady, SF, 26:03. 3. Paige Risbon, SF, 26:39. 4. Kirsten Buchheit, SF, 28:34. 5. Skylah Baker, WB, 32:13.