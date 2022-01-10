ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead at home against Bellwood-Antis on Monday night en route to a 66-41 victory.
Isaac Tiracorda had 24 points and six assists to lead the Warriors, who were 10-for-10 from the free throw line on the night.
Owen Koleno added 14 points, while Joel Evans had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Koleno also had 20 points in the junior varsity win.
West Branch improved to 3-7 overall and 3-2 in the Inter County Conference. The Warriors travel to Curwensville on Thursday.
Bellwood-Antis—41
Mallon 6 1-1 13, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Beiswenger 0 0-0 0, Sweigert 6 4-9 18, Miller 1 2-2 4, Shanfelt 1 0-0 2, Schreier 0 0-0 0, Gibbons 1 0-0 2, Buss 1 0-2 2, Caracciolo 0 0-0 0, Cacciotti 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-14 41.
West Branch—66
I. Tiracorda 11 1-1 24, Z. Tiracorda 2 2-2 6, Croyle 1 0-0 3, Evans 4 2-2 10, Kolesar 0 2-2 2, Koleno 6 1-1 14, McGonigal 1 0-0 3, Colton 0 0-0 0, Eirich 0 0-0 0, Vargas 1 2-2 4, Rorthrock 0 0-0 0, Emigh 0 0-0 0, Bloom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 10-10 66.
Three-pointers: Sweigert 2. I. Tiracorda, Croyle, Koleno, McGonigal.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood-Antis 7 8 13 13—41
West Branch 20 19 18 9—66