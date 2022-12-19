WILLIAMSBURG — The West Branch boys basketball team improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Inter County Conference with a 90-65 over host Williamsburg on Monday night.
Sophomore Owen Koleno poured in a career high 36 points on the night, including going 7-for-7 from the line. He also had 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
Teammate Isaac Tiracorda had 15 points, four assists and four steals, while Lukas Colton added 13 points and four assists.
Kyle Kolesar had 18 rebounds and five points.
West Branch returns to action on Wednesday, traveling to Clearfield.
West Branch—90
Colton 6 0-1 13, Evans 6 2-2 14, Koleno 13 7-7 36, Tiracorda 7 0-0 15, Kolesar 2 1-2 5, Z. McGonigal 3 0-0 7, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 37 10-12 90.
Williamsburg—65
Kagarise 5 1-2 13, Brantner 1 0-0 3, Zehner 3 1-3 8, Gorsuch 6 6-10 18, Royer 5 0-0 14, Parks 2 1-3 6. Totals: 23 9-20 65.
Three-pointers: Colton, Koleno 3, Tiracorda, Z. McGonigal.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 27 12 33 18—90
Williamsburg 16 17 15 17—65