ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season Thursday with a 9-1 victory over Everett in its home opener.
Jenna Mertz led the hosts with four goals and two assists.
Kaylea Fenush, McKenzie Harbold, Tate Swatsworth, Reagan Correll and Ciara Condon each added a goal apiece for West Branch. Abby Diviney picked up an assist on Mertz’s fourth goal.
Alexa Prestash and Sarah Guglielmi each had one save in the win as West Branch outshot Everett 18-3.
West Branch is back in action Tuesday at Curwensville.
West Branch 9, Everett 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Foor, R, (unassisted), 4:48.
2. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 5:25.
3. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 15:03.
4. Kaylea Fenush, WB, (unassisted), 24:00.
5. McKenzie Harbold, WB, (Mertz), 27:43.
6. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 33:43.
7. Tate Swatsworth, WB, (unassisted), 34:43.
Second Half
8. Reagan Correll, WB, (Mertz), 46:08.
9. Mertz, WB, (Abby Diviney), 62:00.
10. Ciara Condon, WB, (unassisted). 64:51.
Shots: Everett 3, West Branch 18.
Saves: Everett (Kirsten Feathers) 10, West Branch (Alexa Prestash 1, Sarah Guglielmi 1) 2.
Corner Kicks: Everett 0, West Branch 6.