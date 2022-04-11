MORRISDALE — Kamryn MacTavish and Madison Nelson combined for a three-inning no-hitter against visiting Bishop Gulfoyle on Monday afternoon.
The game was played at the Morrisdale Little League field due to conditions.
Madi Butler blasted a three-run homer in the first inning, while Makenna Moore knocked in two runs on a triple.
Hannah Betts also had two RBIs and a triple, while MacTavish and Greysyn Gable each scored three runs.
The Lady Marauders scored their lone run on a bases-loaded walk.
West Branch improved to 2-4 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Curwensville today.
Bishop Guilfoyle—1
Meigar 1b 1001, McConnell lf 2000, Homan ss 1000, Geishauer 3b 2000, Partner rf 1100, Burke c 0000, Meralli 2b-p 0000, Farabaugh p-2b 1000, Norris cf 1000. Totals: 9-1-0-1.
West Branch—18
Cantolina cf 2210, Smeal cf 0000, Bainey 3b-ss 0201, MacTavish ss-p 1300, Gable c-3b 1300, Shingledecker 3b 0000, Moore 1b 2212, Graham lf 2111, Wesesky ph 1010, Nelson p 1110, Royer c 0100, Betts rf 1212, McGonigal 2b 1000, Butler 2b 1113. Totals: 13-18-7-9.
Score by Innings
Bishop Guilfoyle 010— 1 0 1
West Branch (12)6x—18 7 0
LOB—Bishop Guilfoyle 4, West Branch 6. 3B—Betts, Cantolina, Moore. HR—Butler (2 on, 1st). SAC—Moore. HBP—Gable. SB—Homan. Bainey 2, Betts, Gable 2, Graham 2, MacTavish 2, Nelson.
Pitching
Bishop Guilfoyle: Farabaugh—1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 9 BB, 1 SO. Meralli—2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: Nelson—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. MacTavish—2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
WP—MacTavish (1-0). LP—Farabaugh.