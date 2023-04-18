ALLPORT — It’s hard to tell what’s been more brutal this week for the West Branch baseball team — the weather or the schedule.
But the Warriors were able to shake off the bitter cold on Tuesday to earn their seventh straight win, defeating visiting Glendale 10-0, after starting the season 0-2.
The game lasted six innings due to the Mercy Rule.
“The weather wasn’t as bad as it was last night (Monday) at Cambria Heights,” said Warriors head coach Aaron Tiracorda. “There it rained the whole time and we were cold and wet. Today, the hill blocked all the wind down here on the field. The people up on the hill were getting their stuff all blown around.”
The game moved quickly due to an early pitching duel between West Branch starter Lukas Colton and Glendale starter Troy Misiura.
Colton sat down the first 12 batters he faced before giving up a leadoff double to Misiura in the top of the fifth.
Misiura was able to keep the Warriors off the scoreboard through three plus before hitting the first batter and walking the second batter in the bottom of the fourth.
The Vikings have four straight days of games this week, so Misiura was pulled after reaching 50 pitches.
The move proved to be the one the Warriors were looking for.
“That Misiura kid was as advertised,” said Coach Tiracorda. “He was throwing hard. They have a brutal schedule this week too and I understand they needed to try and piece something together.”
Landen McGarvey came on in relief of Misiura, getting a quick fly out.
But the next four West Branch batters would reach, bringing home four runs to give the hosts the early lead.
Brody Rothrock singled to load the bases, before Matt Eirich was issued a walk, plating Logan Folmar.
Tyler Wilson came home on an RBI single from Easton Emigh, while both Rothrock and Eirich scored on a double into center by Isaac Tiracorda to make it 4-0.
The Warriors added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, as a two-run double by Rothrock and RBI groundouts from Matt Eirich and Easton Emigh increased the lead to 8-0.
“We really pounded the ball today,” said Coach Tiracorda. “Brody had a big game for us. There were also a lot of walks that helped.”
Colton continued to cruise through the innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out nine.
He was perfect through four innings.
“When they (Colton and Luke Liptak) pitch we can compete with anyone,” Coach Tiracorda said. “I am pleased with what I am seeing from those guys. They can overcome a bad call or a double and it doesn’t faze them. They are developing a lot of maturity.”
Rothrock finished the day 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored for West Branch. Eirich, Emigh and Tiracorda all had two RBI a piece.
Misiura took the loss for the Vikings, allowing two earned runs on one hit and one walk. He struck out six.
Glendale fell to 3-4 overall, 2-4 in the Inter County Conference and 2-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Vikings host Harmony today.
West Branch improved 7-3 overall 4-3 in the ICC and 3-1 in the MVL. The Warriors host Mount Union on Thursday.
Glendale—0
Davis cf-p 3010, Holes ss-cf 3010, Peterson 1b 2000, Misiura p-2b-ss 3010, Spangle 3b 1000, Kaufman 3b 1000, Sutton lf 2000, McGarvey 2b-p-2b 1000, Potutschnig c 2000, Lukehart rf 2000. Totals: 20-0-3-0.
West Branch—10
Tiracorda c 2012, Kephart cf 4000, Colton p 4010, Folmar 1b 0300, Wilson 3b 3210, Liptak ss 4110, Rothrock lf 4244, Eirich rf 2102, E. Emigh dh 3012, Z. McGonigal 2b 0000. Totals: 26-10-9-10.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 000— 0 3 0
West Branch 000 442—10 9 0
Glendale 4, West Branch 5. 2B—Misiura. Colton, Tiracorda, Rothrock 2. SB—Tiracorda, Folmar. HBP—Tiracorda, Folmar 2.
Pitching
Glendale: T. Misiura—3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. McGarvey—1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Colton—6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Colton (1-0). LP—Misiura (2-1).