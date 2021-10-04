ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team blanked visiting Everett 6-0 on Monday afternoon.
West Branch got goals from six different players.
Emily Parks and Jenna Mertz scored early in the first half.
Olivia Straka, Lauren Timblin, Anna Diviney and Breanna Rinehart picked up second-half goals.
Mariah Hayles and Emma Bucca notched assists.
Katlyn Folmar was credited with the shutout.
West Branch improved to 8-0-1 overall and 4-0-1 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors visit Moshannon Valley this evening.
West Branch 6, Everett 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emily Parks, WB, (Mariah Hayles), 3:55.
2. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 6:01.
Second Half
3. Olivia Straka, WB, (unassisted), 47:00.
4. Lauren Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 54:29.
5. Anna Diviney, WB, (unassisted), 63:12.
6. Breanna Rinehart, WB, (Emma Bucha), 76:54.
Shots: Everett 0, West Branch 25.
Saves: Everett (Kara Valentine) 19, West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 0.
Corner kicks: Everett 0, West Branch 8.