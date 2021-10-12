EVERETT — The West Branch girls soccer team held host Everett without a shot Tuesday in a 6-0 road win.
Jenna Mertz led West Branch with two goals, while Lauren Timblin recorded a goal and two assists.
Katlyn Folmar, Sarah Guglielmi and Mariah Hayles all netted goals as well.
Folmar and Guglielmi each spent time in net, combining on the shutout.
West Branch improved to 13-0-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the ICC.
The Lady Warriors host Tussey Mountain Thursday.
West Branch 6, Everett 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Sarah Guglielmi, WB, (unassisted), 13:29.
2. Lauren Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 31:00.
Second Half
3. Katlyn Folmar, WB, (Timblin), 49:51.
4. Jenna Mertz, WB, (Timblin), 52:00.
5. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 53:42.
6. Mariah Hayles, WB, (unassisted), 55:58.
Shots: West Branch 17, Everett 0.
Saves: West Branch (Folmar, Guglielmi) 0, Everett (Kara Valentine) 11.
Corner kicks: West Branch 10, Everett 1.