EVERETT — The West Branch girls soccer team featured 11 different goal scorers in Wednesday’s 11-0 victory over host Everett.
Kaylea Fenush, Erin Godin, Jenna Mertz, Sarah Guglielmi, Kamryn MacTavish, Sydney Sankey, Emmie Parks, Hannah Betts, Josie English, Payten Johnson and Alexa Prestash each netted a goal for West Branch, which converted 11 of its 17 shots on goal.
Parks added four assists, while Betts and Mertz both had two helpers.
Guglielmi and Prestash combined for the shutout, stopping all three shots they faced.
West Branch improved to 2-3 with the win and returns to action Monday, playing host to Huntingdon.
West Branch 11, Everett 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Kaylea Fenush, WB, (Jenna Mertz), 0:39.
2. Erin Godin, WB, (Emmie Parks), 3:00.
3. Mertz, WB, (Parks), 5:16.
4. Sarah Guglielmi, WB, (Parks), 13:56.
5. Kamryn MacTavish, WB, (Hannah Betts), 26:11.
6. Sydney Sankey, WB, (Parks), 28:13.
7. Parks, WB, (unassisted), 31:40.
8. Betts, WB, (Mertz), 35:50.
9. Josie English, WB, (Betts), 38:30.
Second Half
10. Payten Johnson, WB, (unassisted).
11. Alexa Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 78:15.
Shots: West Branch 17, Everett 3.
Saves: West Branch (Prestash 1, Guglielmi 2) 3, Everett 6.
Corner kicks: West Branch 4, Everett 1.