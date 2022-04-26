ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team had just one hit in a 15-0 loss to Mount Union on Tuesday in five innings.
Zack Tiracorda had the lone hit for the Warriors.
Luke Liptak took the loss for WB.
West Branch fell to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the Inter County Conference. The Warriors host Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
Mount Union—15
Danish p-cf 4122, Bilger cf 1001, Donaldson ss 4110, Yocum ss 0000, Knable c 3020, McClain c 1100, Scott dh 2212, L. Chrisemer rf-2b 0100, Hunsinger 3b 2311, Atherton 2b-p 4221, Robinson cf-rf 2100, W. Chrisemer rf 1200, Wilson 1b 3000, Boozel 1b 0001, Plank lf 3112, Weirich lf 1011, Weirich lf 1011. Totals: 31-15-11-12.
West Branch—0
I. Tiracorda c 2000, R. Wood ph 1000, Z. Tiracorda ss 2010, Silver ph 1000, Colton 3b-2b 2000, Graham rf-lf 1000, Liptak p-3b 2000, Folmar 1b 1000, Guglielmi cf-p 2000, B. Rothrock lf-p 1000, Emigh p-lf 0000, Woodling p 0000, G. Rothrock 0 1000, McGonigal 2b-rf 0000, Bass ph 1000. Totals: 17-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 730 05—15 11 1
West Branch 000 00—0 1 5
Errors—Liptak, McGonigal, Z. Tiracorda 2, B. Rothrock. Donaldson. 2B—Knable 2, Donaldson, Danish. HR—Scott. HBP—Hunsinger, Robinson, Knable, Boozel.
Pitching
Mount Union: Danish—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO. Atherton 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
West Branch: Liptak—2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Colton—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Guglielmi—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. B. Rothrock—1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Emigh—2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Woodling—1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. G. Rothrock—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Danish. LP—Liptak (0-2).