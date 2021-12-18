Monday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Warren, 7:30 p.m.

United at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Moniteau, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Kane, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Bethel Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Boys Basketball

Glendale at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Kane, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

St. Marys at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Brockway at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.

Titusville at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Brookville at Marion Center, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

DuBois at Ridgway, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Boys Basketball

Brookville at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Tyrone (varsity only), 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Johnsonburg at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.

Swimming

St. Marys at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Rifle

Everett at DuBois, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Boys Basketball

Johnsonburg at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Forest Area, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Port Allegany, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Johnsonburg at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brookville at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Clearfield at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

