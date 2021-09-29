With the 2021 football season now past the halfway point, the playoff races across the state should begin to heat up.
All six Progressland teams are still in the thick of their respective district races as each week becomes more and more important.
Clearfield remains unbeaten at 5-0 and sits atop the District 9 class 3A standings with 122 points. St. Marys is second with 86, while Punxsutawney is winless. The Bison travel to Philipsburg-Osceola Friday.
The Mounties are 2-3 and just outside the Top 8 in the District 6 class 2A standings at No. 10. The Mounties are just a couple points behind Penns Valley, Forest Hills and Central Cambria, which are all 2-3 on the season.
Glendale, Mo Valley and West Branch are all battling it out for a spot in the District 6 class A Top 8. The Warriors and Black Knights are currently sitting at sixth and eighth, respectively, both with records of 2-3. The Vikings, also 2-3, are tied with Claysburg in ninth place. Just six points separate the current teams ranked sixth through tenth.
All three teams are at home this week. Glendale hosts Tussey Mountain, Mo Valley entertains Mount Union and West Branch welcomes Southern Huntingdon to L.T. Drivas Memorial Field.
In D-9 class A, Curwensville (3-2) is in sixth place. The Tide have a big road test this week against unbeaten Bellwood-Antis, which is currently the top seed in District 6 class 2A.
Here is a capsule look at this week’s matchups:
Clearfield (5-0) at Philipsburg-Osceola (2-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield leads the series 38-23 and has won nine straight.
LAST MEETING: Bison QB Oliver Billotte threw for 154 yards and four touchdowns to lead Clearfield to a 42-6 win last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte, Karson Kiline and Mark McGonigal. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey, Nick Johnson and Matt Martin.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 48, BELLEFONTE 0: Kline caught six passes for 145 yards and three scores and the Bison defense held Bellefonte to 57 total yards in the shutout. PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 21, MO VALLEY 14: The Mounties got out to a 13-0 first quarter lead thanks to TDs from Johnson and Luke Hughes and held off the Knights in the second half to earn the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “The running backs run hard and the Johnson kid has some size we have to deal with,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “They do a lot of different things offensively to get the ball to different people. They run a lot of counters and misdirection, so we have to be sound on defense and do our jobs.”
Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Jeff Vroman was unavailable for comment.
Curwensville (3-2) at Bellwood-Antis (5-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Blue Devils lead the series 11-2.
LAST MEETING: Curwensville picked up an 18-6 victory in in 2003.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Thad Butler, Dan McGarry, Jake Mullins and Ty Terry. Bellwood’s Cooper Guyer, Cooper Keen and Zach Pellegrine.
LAST WEEK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 41, CURWENSVILLE 20: The Panthers surged to a 34-0 halftime lead and held off the Tide, who got another 300-yard passing game from McGarry. BELLWOOD-ANTIS 42, GLENDALE 0: The Blue Devils ran for nearly 250 yards, while holding the Vikings to just 25 total. Bellwood also had three interceptions in the shutout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to get our athletes in one-on-one situations that we can win,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said.
Tussey Mountain (1-3) at Glendale (2-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Tussey Mountain leads the series 21-17. The Titans have won five straight and seven of the last eight.
LAST MEETING: Tussey piled up 365 yards rushing and scored six TDs on the ground in a 42-12 win last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Suds Dubler, Zeke Dubler and Logan Cree. Tussey Mountain’s Kyler Coffman, Aaron Day and Jack Stoudnour.
LAST WEEK: BELLWOOD-ANTIS 42, GLENDALE 0: The Vikings turned the ball over three times and were held to just 25 yards of offense in the loss. WINDBER 64, TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 22: Windber amassed 505 yards of offense — 491 on the ground, while building a 42-0 halftime lead.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “For us, offensively we need some other players to step up and make plays to take the pressure off our running game,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “Suds and Zeke Dubler have really been our workhorses and they have not even came close to playing their best games. Logan Cree is one of the best defensive players in the ICC, but he may be an even better offensive player. We have not been able to get him the ball downfield as much as we have hoped. If we want to reach our full potential, we will need to be more balanced on offense moving forward. That all starts up front. We have challenged our OL to be more physical and play through the whistle.”
Mount Union (2-2) at Moshannon Valley (2-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mount Union leads 9-6.
LAST MEETING: The Trojans shut out the Knights 36-0 last season as they held Mo Valley to just 25 yards of total offense.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mount Union’s Je’Saun Robinson and Dayvon Wilson. Moshannon Valley’s Micah Beish, David Honan, Levi Knuth and Niko Smeal.
LAST WEEK: PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 21, MO VALLEY 14: Mo Valley held P-O to just 29 yards in the second half and got a 100-yard rushing performance from Niko Smeal, but could not overcome an early 13-0 deficit. MOUNT UNION: Had to forfeit to West Branch last week and did not play the week before due to COVID protocols
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to get the ball in multiple people’s hands and score some points,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “On defense we need to contain the QB and not give up big plays.”
Southern Huntingdon (2-3) at West Branch (2-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Southern has won the last six meetings to take an 11-7 series lead.
LAST MEETING: Southern QB Nate Myers threw for 248 yards and two scores and ran for 158 yards and two more TDs to lead the Rockets to a 48-9 win last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Southern’s Mitchell Hart, Kendrel Marino and Myers. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Billy Bumbarger and Parker Johnson.
LAST WEEK: SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 41, CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 0: Myers threw for 164 yards and four scores and added 154 yards on the ground to lead the Rockets. WEST BRANCH 2, MOUNT UNION 0: The Warriors received a forfeit victory.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We will have to stop (Myers),” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “They love to spread you out and give him space to make plays. Offensively, we need to win the battle up front, run the football and make plays in the passing game when we have the opportunity. Also we need to take care of the football.”