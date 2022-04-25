FLINTON — Ethan Webb fired a no-hitter, while Michael Kitko and Zach Witherow combined for six hits and eight RBIs as Moshannon Valley topped Glendale 16-1 in four innings on Monday.
Webb walked four and struck out eight. The only run he surrendered came on a Troy Misiura sacrifice fly in the first inning. Misiura scored Bryson Davis, who led off the inning with a walk and stole second before moving to third on a ground out.
Kitko and Witherow each had three hits. Witherow hit a home run and recorded five RBIs. Kitko smacked a double, scored three times and knocked in three.
Landyn Evans added a solo home run for the Knights, who improved to 3-2 overall, 2-2 in the Inter County Conference and 1-1 in the Mo Valley League.
Glendale dropped to 0-7 overall, 0-6 in the ICC and 0-4 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Black Knights travel to Bellwood-Antis, while the Vikings visit Williamsburg.
Moshannon Valley—16
Kephart cf 3123, O’Donnell lf 3220, Webb p 1310, Smith ph 1000, Kitko 3b 3333, Lukehart 0000, Witherow ss 3135, Hansel 2b 3001, Knuth 1000, Phillips 1000, Evans 1b 2111, Nelson 1110, Gregg c 1000, Hummel 0100, Delattre cr 0100, Collins rf 1100, Woodring 1100.
Glendale—1
Davis cf-p 0100, Holes 1b-rf 2000, Misiura ss 0001, McGarvey p-rf 1000, Gallaher 1b 1000, Ruffaner 3b 1000, Potutschnig c 2000, Lukehart rf-p 2000, Sutton 2b 1000, Kitko 2b 0000, Visnofsky lf 1000, Fishel lf 0000. Totals: 11-1-0-1.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 346 3—16 13 0
Glendale 100 0— 1 0 1
LOB—Mo Valley 5, Glendale 3. 2B—Kitko. HR—Evans, Witherow. SF—Kephart; Misiura. SB—Collins, Kephart, Witherow, Kitko, Webb; Davis. WP—Webb 2; McGarvey 4.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Webb—4 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
Glendale: McGarvey—2 2/3 IP, 11 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Lukehart—2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Davis—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Webb (1-0). LP—McGarvey (0-2).