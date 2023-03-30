Expect periods of rain at times today with milder conditions. Showers will continue into tomorrow with winds becoming quite blustery. A brief cooldown is expected for Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 17 miles-per-hour becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 50 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 64 degrees. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 26 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.
Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.