Humidity will stick around for the weekend. Temperatures will lower by a few degrees and there will be a daily chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.’
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 68 degrees ; noon, 76 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.
Sunset: 8:25 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 50 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.