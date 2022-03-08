The west to east flow will keep the weather pattern active with chances for precipitation both today and again Friday into Saturday. Both systems have the potential to bring snow to the central section of the state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain. High near 37 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 miles-per-hour becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees.
Friday night: Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 8 a.m. High near 34 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 6:14 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 41 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.