Today’s conditions will again be warm and muggy. There is a possibility of strong to severe storms this afternoon. Tranquil conditions will be in place for tomorrow and Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 78 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Sunset: 8:27 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

