Today’s conditions will again be warm and muggy. There is a possibility of strong to severe storms this afternoon. Tranquil conditions will be in place for tomorrow and Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 78 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.
Sunset: 8:27 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.