An area of low pressure will transport of a plume of moisture ahead of a cold front. Expect periods of showers today. The cold front will move through later this evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop to well below normal for the weekend with the chance for lake-effect snow showers in the higher elevations.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 53 degrees. South wind 8 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 48 degrees; and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 24 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.