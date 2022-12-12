Dry conditions with seasonal temperatures are expected to last through midweek. A potentially significant winter storm is expected to spread into Pennsylvania Thursday and last through Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 17 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of freezing rain and sleet after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 4 p.m., then snow and freezing rain. High near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday night: Snow. Low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Snow likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.