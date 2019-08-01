Scattered thunderstorms are possible today due to a slow moving disturbance. Drier weather will be moving into the area later this week and it will stay warm.
Progressland OutlookToday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; 12 p.m., 76 degrees; 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.
Sunset: 8:29 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 4% of the Moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)