Today will bring an end to the periods of scattered showers as a slow-moving upper level trough pushes east of the state. Weak high pressure will build over the region resulting in a dry day tomorrow. Moisture will return late Saturday evening and Sunday as the system moves off the coast.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.
Sunset: 7:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.