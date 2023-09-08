The cold front that is stalled over the state will begin to drift to the southeast before stalling out over the western part of the state. The front will continue its move through the state by tomorrow evening. Expect opportunities for showers and thunderstorms throughout the period.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 75 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.
Sunset: 7:33 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 26 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.